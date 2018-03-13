WORLD
Trump heads to California with tough message on immigration
The US president will inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego and attend a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills during his first visit to California after taking office.
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of US President Donald Trump to California ahead of his visit to view border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, US, March 12, 2018. / Reuters
March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump will bring a tough message on illegal immigration to California on Tuesday, taking aim at "sanctuary cities" in his first visit in office to the heavily Democratic state that has served as a base of resistance to many of his policies.

The US president will also inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego, travel to a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills, then fly back to Washington.

Nearly 200 people marched in downtown San Diego, which is on the border with Mexico, to denounce Trump and in particular his crackdown on immigration both legal and illegal.

Trump won the presidency in November 2016 despite losing California badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A Republican Party official said the fundraiser would net $5 million from 90 people expected to attend the event, which will benefit both Trump's prospective 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

TRT World ’s Tetiana Anderson reports more on the story

SOURCE:TRT World
