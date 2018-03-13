President Donald Trump will bring a tough message on illegal immigration to California on Tuesday, taking aim at "sanctuary cities" in his first visit in office to the heavily Democratic state that has served as a base of resistance to many of his policies.

The US president will also inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego, travel to a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills, then fly back to Washington.

Nearly 200 people marched in downtown San Diego, which is on the border with Mexico, to denounce Trump and in particular his crackdown on immigration both legal and illegal.

Trump won the presidency in November 2016 despite losing California badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton.