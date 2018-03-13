Russian air strikes killed at least five civilians and wounded 15 others in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The death toll may rise in the province – one of the de-escalation zones where attacks are prohibited, the Syrian Civil Defence said.

Mustafa Haj Yusuf, head of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, told Anadolu Agency that the air attacks came early on Tuesday in residential areas of Idlib.

The White Helmets work in opposition-held areas and have rescued thousands of civilians caught up in the fighting.

The attacks mark a continued violation of the UN's ceasefire, he added.

According to Yusuf, warplanes hit the central area of Idlib, and other areas like Binnish, Maarrat Misrin, and Ram Hamdan.