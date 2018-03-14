WORLD
Syria's Jinderes reduced to rubble after YPG pushed out
Once a bustling town, fighting has damaged villages and infrastructure while the retreating militants have planted mines in the neighbourhoods.
When the fighting intensified most of Jinderes' residents fled. A few had no choice but to stay on. / TRTWorld
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
March 14, 2018

Last week, the Turkish military along with the fighters of Free Syrian Army (FSA), cleared the YPG/PKK militants from one of the largest towns in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.

A once-bustling town, the fighting reduced Jinderes to rubble. 

Most of its residents fled as fighting intensified but a few had no choice but to stay on. 

Fatma Bastas is one of them. Her daughter got caught up in the fighting.  Her body still lies under the rubble.

"If you didn't have a son, the YPG would come for your daughters. My daughter was a widow. She had been surviving by begging. The YPG demanded she go with them. She refused," Bastas said.

YPG militants littered the town with mines just before they fled. 

Turkish military is using metal detectors and sniffer dogs to check out every bit of the town. 

TRT World was the first international news channel allowed to enter Jinderes since the militants were pushed out.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury visited the site.

