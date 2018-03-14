A razor's edge separated Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone early on Wednesday in their closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, where a surprisingly strong bid by first-time candidate Lamb severely tested Donald Trump's sway in a GOP stronghold.

Lamb claimed victory before exuberant supporters after midnight, though many absentee ballots were still to be counted in the contest that has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party's House and Senate majorities are at risk.

"It took a little longer than we thought but we did it. You did it," Lamb told cheering supporters as results showed him ahead of Republican rival Saccone by a fraction of a percentage point.

Lamb, a Marine veteran, told his crowd that voters had directed him to "do your job" in Washington. "Mission accepted," he declared. Earlier, Saccone told his own supporters, "It's not over yet, we're going to fight all the way, all the way to the end, we'll never give up."

Regardless of the outcome – and a recount was possible – Lamb's showing in a district Trump won by 20 points in the presidential race was sure to stoke anxiety among Republicans nationwide and renewed enthusiasm among Democrats.

After midnight with all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Republican State Representative Saccone by fewer than 600 votes. More than 1,000 absentee ballots were still being tabulated as the count carried into Wednesday.

In a race this close, either candidate's supporters can ask for a recount. However there are stiff requirements, including requiring three voters in the same precinct who can attest that error or fraud was committed.

The stakes in the high-profile special election were more political than practical.

President's 'wingman'

The ultimate winner will face re-election in just eight months, and the congressional district as currently shaped will likely vanish next year thanks to a court-ordered redrawing of the state's district maps. Yet President Trump and his chief allies invested tremendous time and resources in keeping the seat in Republican hands, mindful the contest could be used to measure Trump's lasting appeal among white, working-class voters and Democrats' anti-Trump fervour.

The White House scrambled to rally voters behind Saccone, who cast himself as the president's "wingman," but he struggled at times to connect with the blue-collar coalition that fuelled Trump's victory little more than a year ago.

Lamb, a 33-year old former federal prosecutor, asserted his independence from the Democratic Party, courted labour backing and focused on local issues. He studiously downplayed his opposition to the Republican president in the district where Trump's support has slipped, not plummeted.

"This didn't have much to do with President Trump," Lamb said on Tuesday after casting his vote in suburban Pittsburgh.

The president has campaigned in the district twice and sent several tweets on Saccone's behalf. Other recent visitors include the vice president, the president's eldest son, the president's daughter and the president's chief counsellor. Outside groups aligned with Republicans poured more than $10 million of dollars into the contest.

Sign of Democratic enthusiasm

For Democrats, a win would reverberate nationwide, while even a narrow loss would be viewed as a sign of increased Democratic enthusiasm just as the midterm season begins.