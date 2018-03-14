Britain is readying itself for a showdown with Russia on Wednesday after a midnight deadline set by Prime Minister Theresa May expired without an explanation from Moscow about how a Soviet-era nerve toxin was used to strike down a former Russian double agent.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address lawmakers on Wednesday after Moscow rejected her deadline to explain how a Russian former double agent was poisoned on UK soil.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated rapidly in the 10 days since ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with a nerve agent in sleepy Salisbury, southwest England.

The British premier on Monday said it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the attack, either directly or because Moscow had "lost control" of the nerve agent.

She demanded answers from Russia and set a deadline for the end of Tuesday.

But Russia defied that deadline, leaving May to gather her National Security Council on Wednesday morning before delivering a statement to parliament.

Intended measures against Russia by the UK includes the expulsion of diplomats from London, seizing of assets of Russian nationals suspected of human rights abuses, or a retaliatory cyberattack.

Britain is wary of acting alone against Russia, and has been trying to rally support, with May and her Foreign Minister Boris Johnson calling on their allies.

"She believes that Russia is seeking to undermine the international rules-based system and that is something that we and our allies are obviously determined to defend." May's spokesman said.

In a phone call with US President Donald Trump, he and May "agreed on the need for consequences for those who use these heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms," the White House said.

Johnson meanwhile spoke to his counterparts in France and Germany, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

If Russia is found responsible, "this would be further reckless behaviour which threatens the international community and requires an international response," Johnson told them, according to the Foreign Office.

The spy saga comes at a particular tense time for UK-EU relations, as the two sides are locked in Brexit talks, but Brussels' support is "unequivocal, unwavering and very strong" according to European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans.