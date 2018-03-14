An air strike killed 12 members of the Failaq al Rahman opposition group in eastern Ghouta, including two of its commanders, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

Eastern Ghouta, a 105-square-km agricultural region consisting of several towns, poses the last threat to the capital due to its proximity to the regime-controlled neighbourhoods on the east side of Damascus, which has often come under opposition mortar attacks.

The Observatory said the strike took place on Tuesday evening and that, based on activist reports, it was conducted by Russia.

Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Britain-based war monitor, named the two commanders as Abu Mohammad Saif and Abu Mohammed Jobar.

The group's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Civil Defence search-and-rescue group in Syria, also known as the White Helmets, on Wednesday released video showing mass destruction in eastern Ghouta caused by Syrian regime forces shelling.

The video shows debris, bodies on the ground, and people panicking as they moved through the destruction after their neighbourhood was bombed.

Some 400,000 people are believed to be living there, trapped under relentless air and ground bombardment and a crippling years-long siege.

More than 1,100 people have been killed since the large-scale regime offensive began on February 18.

As TRT World 's Melinda Nucifora reports, the new civilian convoy left the enclave recently.

Evacuations

Russia's military said on Wednesday that a further 49 people had left eastern Ghouta district after a humanitarian corridor opened there, RIA news agency said, citing Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko.

Yevtushenko, who is the head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, said this brought the total to over 350 refugees.

Civilians in need of medical treatment left the eastern Ghouta enclave for the second straight day on Wednesday under a medical evacuation agreement, an opposition official said.

Yasser Delwan, head of political affairs with the Jaish al Islam opposition faction in eastern Ghouta, said around 25 patients had left the enclave on Wednesday.