Russia will hold a presidential election on Sunday, but voting has already begun in the flat, snow-covered expanses of the Siberian Arctic, which is home to the nomadic Nenets people who herd reindeer.

Since late February, 282 members of the Nenets community, as well as some oil industry workers, have begun casting their ballots.

Kremlin politics and the six-lane motorways of Moscow may feel a world away in the Nenets Autonomous Region, 1,570 km northeast of the capital, where temperatures can drop to -40 degrees Celsius.

Election officials can only reach the nomadic voters when weather permits.

A blizzard last week saw visibility in some areas drop as low as 10 metres, interrupting their daily helicopter flights.

Members of the community only visit the local capital, the small town of Naryan Mar, to renew passports and bring pregnant women to the maternity ward, election commission officials say.

So strangers, especially ones with ballot boxes, are a rare event and the atmosphere is festive, even though the outcome of the election is not seriously in doubt.

Putin to win fourth term in office