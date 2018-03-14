The European Union Commission offered an additional $3.72 billion (3 billion euros) for Syrian refugees in Turkey as part of a 2016 deal, an official from the bloc said on Wednesday.

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos told a press conference that the bloc was due to move the second tranche of $3.72 billion (3 billion euros) for projects supporting Syrian refugees in Turkey.

In a statement, the commission said: “The first tranche of the Facility set up in 2016 was made up of 1 billion euros [$1.24 billion] from the EU budget and 2 billion euros [$2.48 billion] from Member States' contributions.

“The Commission proposes to continue this arrangement so that the successful and effective work of the Facility for projects benefiting refugees in Turkey can continue.”

The offer came ahead of a key EU-Turkey summit set for March 26 in Varna, Bulgaria bringing together EU leaders and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.