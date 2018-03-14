Tens of thousands of young people in US communities big and small walked out of school to demand action on gun violence on Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

Braving snow in New England and threats of school discipline in places like Georgia, they carried signs, chanted slogans against the National Rifle Association and bowed their heads in silent tribute to the 17 dead in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I don't want my mother or my father having to worry about me going to school getting an education and then my life is gone," said Leticia Carroll, a 15-year-old freshman who helped organise a walkout of more than 100 students at Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan, outside of Detroit.

She added, "We need answers. We need something done."

Across the country and beyond, students were urged to leave class at 14.00 GMT (10am local time) for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the dead in Florida.

Max Poteat, a student who helped lead a walkout at North Carolina's East Chapel Hill High School, said he was struck by the emotional weight of the moment.

"I think halfway through it really hit me, and I think everyone around, that these are teenagers just like us and that their lives were taken innocently – and that time is needed for change," he said.

'Never again'

In Washington, more than 2,000 high-school age protesters observed the 17 minutes of silence by sitting on the ground with their backs turned to the White House as a church bell tolled. President Donald Trump was in Los Angeles at the time.

The protesters carried signs with messages such as "Our Blood/Your Hands" and "Never Again" and chanted slogans against the NRA.

Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg live streamed the walkout at the tragedy-stricken school in Parkland, Florida, on his YouTube channel. Walking amid a mass of people making their way onto the football field, he criticised politicians for not taking more action to protect students.

He said the students could not be expected to remain in class when there was work to do to prevent gun violence.

"Every one of these individuals could have died that day. I could have died that day," he said.

At other schools, students created symbols to try to represent the tragedy.

At Cooper City High, near Parkland, students gathered around 14 empty desks and three podiums arranged in a circle outside the school, representing the 14 students and three faculty members killed in the shooting.