WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cuban economy suffers from US restrictions
US President Donald Trump has recently reintroduced restrictions for Americans travelling to Cuba. The move hits Cuba's already shrinking state-run economy.
Cuban economy suffers from US restrictions
In this March 20, 2016 file photo, tourists ride in a classic American car past a balcony decorated with Cuban and US flags in Havana, Cuba. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
March 14, 2018

Cuba's state-run economy – which is largely dependent on tourism – has been recently in a state of chaos because of the restrictions the United States has imposed.

Trump administration only allows Americans to travel to Cuba if they go with a group that's registered with the US government.

In addition to that, people working in tourism are earning their money in foreign currencies, but other sectors are paid in Cuban pesos.

"A school teacher earns $14 a month, what will you do with that? I make more in a day‚” says Pedro Garcia, a bike taxi rider in the Cuban capital.

RECOMMENDED

The disparity has led to a two-tier economy, leaving Cubans outside the tourism sector at a significant disadvantage.

TRT World ’s Ediz Tiyansan reports from Havana.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues