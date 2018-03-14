Eritrean authorities detained hundreds of perceived opponents this month after a school director who defied government orders died in custody, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Most of those arrested were males and some were as young as 13, Sheila B Keetharuth, the UN's Special Rapporteur for human rights in Eritrea told a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

President Isaias Afwerki has led Eritrea since independence from Ethiopia in 1991 and his government operates a policy of compulsory military service that thousands each month flee the country to escape, according the UN.

There was no immediate comment from the government on Wednesday.

In 2016, the government rejected the allegations and said they were an attempt to harass the country.

Death of school official

This month's arrests followed the death in custody of Haji Musa Mohamednur, 93, who was a director of a private Islamic school in the capital Asmara and a respected elder, according to a UN statement.