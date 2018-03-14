POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Barcelona routs Chelsea to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Lionel Messi scores his 99th and 100th goals as Barcelona secures 3-0 win over Chelsea. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defeats Besiktas 3-1 to send the Black Eagles out of Champions League.
Barcelona routs Chelsea to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Lionel Messi struck the opener three minutes into the match and took Barcelona's third goal in the 63rd minute. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 14, 2018

Lionel Messi scored his 99th and 100th goals in the Champions League to send Barcelona through to the quarter-finals for the 11th straight season with a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Barcelona advanced 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 first-leg draw in London.

Messi beat Thibaut Courtois with two strikes between the Chelsea goalkeeper's legs from very tight angles on the side of the box. 

He struck the opener three minutes into the match and took Barcelona's third goal in the 63rd.

Most dazzling moment

But the most dazzling moment from the Argentina forward, who returned from missing one match for the birth of his third son on Saturday, came when he helped Ousmane Dembele score his first goal for Barcelona after he stole the ball from former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas and darted past two would-be tacklers in the 20th.

Barcelona remained unbeaten in 25 straight Champions League matches at Camp Nou, a run that dates back to 2013. 

The hosts also stayed in contention for a rare treble of titles. They lead the Spanish league and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey.

RECOMMENDED

Chelsea will now have to focus on finishing in the top four in the Premier League to return to tournament. It is currently in fifth place.

Besiktas loses to Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defeated Besiktas in the League's Round of 16 tie on an 8-1 aggregate. 

The German club defeated the Black Eagles 3-1 in Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Wednesday evening to qualify for their seventh straight quarter-final appearance in the tournament. 

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara scored the first goal for Bayern in the 18th minute, Gokhan Gonul's own goal at the start of the second half made it 2-0 for Bayern. 

Besiktas found their only goal of the evening with Brazilian striker Vagner Love in the 59th minute, but the first leg score of 5-0 gave a great advantage to Bayern Munich. 

Sandro Wagner's goal in the 84th minute made it 3-1, as Bayern advanced to the quarter-finals. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues