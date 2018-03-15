Australia is considering fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers so they can flee their "horrific circumstances" for a "civilised country".

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who oversees immigration, said they deserve "special attention" and is examining whether they can be accepted into Australia through refugee or humanitarian visas.

"If you look at the footage, you hear the stories and you read the accounts, it's a horrific circumstance that they face," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraphlate Wednesday.

"I've asked my department to look at options and ways in which we can provide some assistance because I do think on the information I've seen people do need help, and they need help from a civilised country like ours."

South Africa immediately dismissed Dutton's comments out of hand.

"That threat does not exist," the foreign ministry said. "There is no reason for any government in the world to suspect that a section of South Africans is under danger from their own democratically elected government."

"We regret that the Australian government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels available for them to raise concerns or to seek clarification," it added.

White South Africans work hard?

Dutton's comments come just months after asylum-seekers and refugees held in a remote Pacific camp were awarded $56 million for being illegally detained and treated negligently in Australia's largest human rights class action settlement.

Canberra, which denied liability, sends asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat to facilities on Nauru in the Pacific and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.