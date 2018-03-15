Finland is the world's happiest country, while troubled Burundi is the most discontent, according to a new UN report released on Wednesday.

In addition to its joyful locals, Finland is also home to the happiest immigrants, the study found.

The Nordic nation headed up the 156-country ranking, followed by last year's winner Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

The United States and the United Kingdom were in 18th and 19th place respectively.

The results are based on six key factors found to support well-being: income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust, and generosity.

Issue of immigration

The issue of migration was placed at the heart of the 2018 report, which also ranked 117 countries according to the happiness of their immigrants.

With a population of around 5.5 million people, Finland counted some 300,000 foreigners in 2016.

"The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born," said John Helliwell, co-editor of the report and a professor at the University of British Columbia.

The study found that the 10 happiest countries in the overall rankings also scored highest on immigrant happiness, suggesting that migrants' well-being depends primarily on the quality of life in their adopted home.

"Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose," added Helliwell.