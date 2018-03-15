For well-off people like politician Pantaleon Alvarez, getting out of a bad marriage in the Philippines is pricey but feasible – but for the nation's poorest and most vulnerable citizens it is nearly impossible.

That's because heavily Catholic Philippines and the Vatican are the last two places on earth where divorce is outlawed.

For the nation's 100 million people, the only exit from a union gone wrong is an embarrassing – and labyrinthine – process that often amounts to a luxury.

But lawmakers, including Alvarez, have launched a new legislative effort to legalise divorce, which activists believe could transform the lives of impoverished women trapped in toxic marriages.

The bill has been propelled forward by Alvarez, who is speaker in the lower House of Representatives and an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with AFP, he said ending his first marriage cost him $19,200 (a million pesos), which is more than triple what an average family in the Philippines makes in a year.

Like thousands of Filipinos, he did it through a civil procedure called annulment, whereby a judge declares a marriage invalid, generally because the spouses had a "psychological incapacity."

It requires applicants to undergo a mental exam, testify in court and sometimes even claim they or their spouse entered the union with a disorder like narcissism.

The process can take anywhere from one to 10 years to wind through the creakingly slow and overburdened Philippine court system, costing at least $4,800.

Since 1999, lawmakers have regularly filed a bill to legalise divorce, only to see it languish in committee limbo – until now.

For the first time ever, House of Representatives lawmakers are poised to approve the bill after backing it in preliminary votes. It would then head to the Senate where it faces opposition from conservative members.

However, the bill enjoys rare bipartisan support, a sign Alvarez says of the urgency of addressing broken marriages.

"It's a badge of stupidity because we are the only nation that does not see the problem," Alvarez, 60, told AFP.

The legislation would allow divorce and exempt poor people from legal fees, listing domestic violence, attempts to engage a spouse in prostitution and irreconcilable differences among the grounds for splitting up.

'Not the will of God'

Not surprisingly, the country's powerful Catholic Church, which counts about 80 percent of Filipinos as followers, has fiercely opposed the bill.

"It is not according to the scriptures, to the will of God and it does not help," Manila bishop Broderick Pabillo told AFP.