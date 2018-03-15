BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Toys R Us to close US stores
The closure of Toys "R" Us after 70 years of dominating the US market leaves a void for toy lovers and makers alike.
Toys R Us to close US stores
Toys "R" Us Inc, the largest US toy store chain, filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2017. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
March 15, 2018

Toys "R" Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, is shuttering its 735 US stores after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting about 30,000 people out of jobs.

The closure is a blow to generations of consumers and hundreds of toy makers who sold their products at the chain's US stores, including Barbie maker Mattel Inc, board game company Hasbro Inc and other vendors like Lego.

"This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years," Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said.

With shoppers flocking to Amazon.com Inc and children choosing electronic gadgets over toys, Toys "R" Us has struggled to boost sales and service debt following a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout by private equity firms in 2005.

Toys "R" Us said on Thursday it is seeking approval to liquidate inventory in its US stores, which debtors anticipate will close by the end of this year.

The company also said it is in discussions with some interested parties for a deal to combine up to 200 of its top performing US stores with its Canadian operations.

RECOMMENDED

For its operations in Asia and Central Europe, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the company will pursue a reorganisation and a sale process. The already announced administration of its UK business will continue, the company said.

Wayne, New Jersey-based Toys "R" Us was already in the process of closing one-fifth of its stores as part of an attempt to emerge from one of the largest-ever bankruptcies by a speciality retailer.

Efforts collapsed this month after lenders decided, in the absence of a clear reorganisation plan, that they could recover more in a liquidation, closing stores and raising money from merchandise sales, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The disappearance of Toys "R" Us leaves a void for hundreds of toy makers who relied on the chain as a top customer alongside Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

Shares of Mattel and Hasbro tumbled last week on Toys "R" Us' liquidation reports. Both rely on Toys "R" Us for roughly 10 percent of their revenues, according to their 2016 annual reports.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues