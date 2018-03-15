Toys "R" Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, is shuttering its 735 US stores after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting about 30,000 people out of jobs.

The closure is a blow to generations of consumers and hundreds of toy makers who sold their products at the chain's US stores, including Barbie maker Mattel Inc, board game company Hasbro Inc and other vendors like Lego.

"This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years," Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said.

With shoppers flocking to Amazon.com Inc and children choosing electronic gadgets over toys, Toys "R" Us has struggled to boost sales and service debt following a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout by private equity firms in 2005.

Toys "R" Us said on Thursday it is seeking approval to liquidate inventory in its US stores, which debtors anticipate will close by the end of this year.

The company also said it is in discussions with some interested parties for a deal to combine up to 200 of its top performing US stores with its Canadian operations.