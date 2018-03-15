WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish jets destroy eight PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkey's military says air strikes were carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Zap regions.
Turkish jets destroy eight PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish troops have killed 11 Daesh militants in an Iraqi security operation in northern Kirkuk province, Iraq on 15 March, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
March 15, 2018

Turkish jets have destroyed eight PKK targets in northern Iraq, the military said on Thursday morning.

Turkey has been fighting the PKK - which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and the EU - for over three decades. In its campaign of violence against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, the PKK has been responsible for killing over 40,000 civilians and security personnel.

The air strikes were carried out on Wednesday in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Zap regions, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq where the group has its main base in the Qandil mountains, located along the Iranian border and southeastern Turkey, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the group resumed its armed campaign after breaking a two-year ceasefire. 

The air strikes have taken place as Operation Olive Branch continues across the Turkish border in Afrin, northwestern Syria, aimed at quashing the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG.

Iraqi army kills 11 Daesh militants

Eleven Daesh militants were killed in an Iraqi security operation in the northern Kirkuk province on Thursday, according to a local police officer.

RECOMMENDED

The militants were intercepted at a point close to the town of Riyad as a result of intelligence obtained, police Captain Muntazar al Saadi said.

Meanwhile, five Iraqi soldiers were killed in a Daesh ambush at an area close to a military base in the eastern Diyala province in Iraq, Captain Habib al Shamri said.

In the Et Tarimiyye district in Salahaddin province, six Daesh militants, including four foreign nationals, were killed by Iraqi army drones, army Captain Nezhan al Hidir announced.

In late February, at least 27 pro-government fighters were killed in a Daesh ambush in the southwestern Kirkuk province.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh’s military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled. 

However, it appears that the militant group still maintains a network of “sleeper cells” in several parts of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues