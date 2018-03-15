Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday thanked residents of Crimea for voting to annex the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, calling the move "real democracy" in a speech days ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

"With your decision you restored historical justice," he told the crowd of supporters in the city of Sevastopol, home to the Black Sea Fleet's base.

"With your decision, you showed the whole world what is real, rather than sham democracy, you came to the referendum and made a decision, you voted for your future and future of your children," Putin said.

In a rallying call, he said there were still things to improve in Crimea but "we will definitely do everything, because when we are together we are a huge force that can resolve the most difficult problems."

Last campaign event

Putin's stop at Sevastopol's main Nakhimov square is seen as his last campaign event before the country votes.

Police said about 40,000 people attended Putin's short speech, having first to wait for several hours listening to patriotic songs.

The annexation of Crimea in March 2014 was slammed by the international community and led to sanctions against Moscow but is celebrated by most Russians and resulted in a major boost of Putin's popularity at the time.

After Putin's speech, the US State Department reacted with a statement entitled starkly: "Crimea is Ukraine."

"In his campaign rally in Crimea today, President Putin reiterated Russia's false claims to Ukrainian territory in another open admission that the Russian government disdains the international order and disrespects the territorial integrity of sovereign nations," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

'Putin's bridge' in Crimea

Putin's visit to Crimea also included a stop at the construction site of a massive bridge which some Russians have dubbed “Putin’s bridge,” is designed to integrate Crimea with Russia’s transport network, and show off Moscow’s largesse.

The bridge will be the longest dual-purpose span in Europe when completed. It is seen as vital by the Kremlin to integrate Crimea into Russia, both symbolically and as an economic lifeline for the region.

“The uniqueness of the bridge lies in the fact that everything here is Russian,” said, Arkady Rotenberg, the US- and EU-sanctioned billionaire whose company Stroygazmontazh is building the bridge.

Longest-serving ruler since Stalin