Saudi Arabia will get nuclear bomb if Iran does, crown prince says
Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also compared Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gestures during the graduation ceremony of the 93rd batch of cadets of the King Faisal Air Academy, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 21, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazliErtan Karpazli
March 15, 2018

Saudi Arabia's crown prince warned in a US television interview that if Tehran gets a nuclear weapon, his country will follow suit.

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an excerpt of the interview that aired Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

The 32-year-old prince went on to compare Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, accusing him of wanting to expand. 

"He wants to create his own project in the Middle East very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time," Prince Mohammed said.

"Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realise how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East."

The interview is scheduled to run on CBS' "60 Minutes" show on Sunday, two days before the crown prince's scheduled White House meeting with US President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:AFP
