WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovakian president accepts Prime Minister Fico's resignation
Slovakian Prime Minister Fico offers to resign amid a journalist's murder scandal. President Kiska says he will entrust the formation of a new government to Deputy Prime Minister Pellegrini.
Slovakian president accepts Prime Minister Fico's resignation
President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 15, 2018

Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska said on Thursday he will ask Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to form a new government after the premier said he would resign following a public backlash over an investigative journalist's murder.

"I will entrust Mr Pellegrini with forming the new government as soon as I receive the resignation of the current government of (Prime Minister Robert) Fico," Kiska told reporters. 

Murder scandal

Prime Minister Robert Fico, 53, has been struggling to get on top of the scandal sparked by last month's deadly shooting of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee at their home near Bratislava.

Police said Kuciak's death was "most likely" related to his investigation on ties between Slovakia's top politicians and Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia.

RECOMMENDED

The murder and Kuciak's article, published after his death, sparked a wave of anti-government sentiment in Slovakia, an EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people.

The premier's ruling coalition was facing a no-confidence vote by lawmakers scheduled for next Monday. 

Interior Minister Robert Kalinak and Culture Minister Marek Madaric already resigned earlier this week in a bid to save the government from collapsing.

Fico has been in power since 2012. He is known abroad for his anti-immigrant stance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family