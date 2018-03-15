Almost a decade ago, Lee Eun-eui was thrust into a lonely battle against her employer Samsung after she reported unwelcome touching by a superior.

Shamed by her supervisors and sidelined by her colleagues, Lee’s career as an international sales representative at the company stagnated.

“No one will be on your side,” Lee says her boss told her.

After two years, Lee won a lawsuit against her employer Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd , prevailing against part of a conglomerate so large and powerful in South Korea that the country is often referred to as the “Republic of Samsung.”

Lee has since built a new career as a lawyer helping other South Korean women with sex abuse cases.

Haunted by her colleagues’ silence, Lee hopes the #MeToo movement now sweeping the country will inspire more people to stand up for women who might otherwise experience the shame and silence she faced.

“What people need to think about now amid the #MeToo movement is emphasising with those #MeToo stories that are not personally related to them,” Lee said.

Long legal battle

After sluggish start, the global #MeToo movement has gathered pace in South Korea, leading to accusations in recent weeks of sexual assault and harassment against prominent politicians, entertainers and religious figures.