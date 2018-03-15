WORLD
Demise of Daesh creates safe heaven for YPG in Syria
As the Syrian civil war entered its eighth year, the Daesh terror group has lost all major cities under its control, creating an opening for the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group.
In this June 16, 2015 file photo, a building controlled by YPG terror group is seen in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
March 15, 2018

The demise of Daesh in northern Syria has created a safe heaven for another terror group seeking power in the region: the PKK’s Syrian branch YPG.

The United States has designated the PKK as a terrorist group, but supports the YPG with weapons and training, angering Ankara.

Turkey says the US promised the group would be disarmed after the defeat of Daesh but Washington has yet to fulfil that promise.

And Turkey has been conducting its second military operation against the YPG terror group in the country.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai explains how it may impact relations between Turkey and the US.

