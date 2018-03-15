WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seven years on, Syrian refugees still hope to go back home
Thousands of refugees who have fled their homes because of the civil war in their country are stranded on Greece islands, waiting for the day they can return.
Seven years on, Syrian refugees still hope to go back home
In this September 19, 2015 file photo, a Syrian man kisses his daughter after they arrive aboard a dinghy from Turkey, to the island of Lesvos, Greece. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
March 15, 2018

According to United Nations figures, around 12 million Syrians have been displaced since the civil war started in 2011.

Around 5.5 million of those refugees live abroad‚ more than half of them in Turkey.

Hundreds of thousands of other refugees crossed into Europe while many attempted the perilous journey by sea and were stranded on Greece islands.

RECOMMENDED

They have rebuilt their lives on these islands, very far from their homes but still hope to go back some day.

TRT World 's Melinda Nucifora spoke to refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family