Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Thursday to mourn a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman and outspoken critic of police brutality in majority black neighborhoods who was shot in an assassination-style killing.

About 10,000 people marched to the Rio state assembly, with more arriving after work, to protest the slaying of Marielle Franco, 38, on Wednesday.

Many wore black and chanted slogans against the police, like: "Enough killing.... Time to react!"

"I am devastated," said Ana Paula Brandao, 48.

"She (Marielle Franco) represented everything new that people could hope for — a black woman from the poor areas who got to where she could represent us and fought for all the big causes."

The attack, coming despite army intervention to control Rio's soaring crime rate, sparked immediate outrage around Latin America's biggest country.

As a black lesbian who campaigned for the rights of Rio's poorest and against police excesses, Franco stood out on the region's male and white-dominated political scene.

She was hit by several bullets after the attacker pulled up next to her white hatchback in central Rio and opened fire, possibly after having tailed her car for several kilometres, local media reported.

Her driver was also killed and an aide was injured in the fusillade. The assailant or assailants then drove off, without attempting to rob their victims.

'An attack on democracy'

President Michel Temer called Franco's killing "an attack on democracy and the rule of law," and promised full help from the federal authorities.

Amnesty International demanded a rigorous probe focusing on "the context, motive and responsibility" for the killing. The UN's human rights office condemned "the deeply shocking murder."

Social media lit up with tributes to Franco.

Legendary Brazilian singer Elza Soares, who is black, tweeted that this was "one of the few times when I can't find my voice. I'm in shock. Horrified."