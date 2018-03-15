TÜRKİYE
Turkey's ties with Russia improve despite tensions
A look at the twists and turns of bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow during Vladimir Putin's presidency.
The two countries have diverging interests over Syria. Russia supports Bashar al Assad and the PYD - the Syrian branch of PKK terrorist group. But political analysts say the two sides are working together. / Reuters Archive
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
March 15, 2018

Presidential elections will be held in Russia on Sunday and election polls suggest Vladimir Putin will win once again. 

During his tenure, relations between Turkey and Russia have taken many twists and turns.

Starting with the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey in November 2015, Ankara and Moscow's relations took a blow. 

Moscow reacted by suspending visa-free travel for Turkish nationals while also imposing trade restrictions.

However, Russia was one of the first states to declare their support for the Turkish government during the 2016 coup attempt.  

Subsequently, a series of official visits and telephone calls between both sides normalised relations.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Moscow.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

