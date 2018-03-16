Usually more at home attempting to combat racism, violence and diving, UEFA on Thursday opened a new front when they charged Besiktas for allowing a stray cat to hold up a Champions League match.

Europe's governing body said the Turkish club also face action for fans throwing objects onto the pitch, blocked stairways and insufficient organisation in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

A UEFA spokesman told AFP news agency that the 50th minute appearance of the cat at Vodafone Park comes under "insufficient organisation".

Cat costs Besiktas dear

Referee Michael Oliver stopped play as fans erupted in guffaws around the stadium before the cat obediently pawed its way off the pitch after a minute and play could restart.

Bayern, who won the last-16 tie 8-1 on aggregate, saw the funny side of the incident.