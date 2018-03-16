TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Cat's incredible! Besiktas charged after bizarre Champions League hold-up
Besiktas charged after a cat wandered on to the pitch during the Champions League last-16 play with Bayern Munich in Istanbul.
Cat's incredible! Besiktas charged after bizarre Champions League hold-up
A cat runs on the pitch during the second leg of the last 16 UEFA Champions League football match between Besiktas and Bayern Munich at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on March 14, 2018. / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
March 16, 2018

Usually more at home attempting to combat racism, violence and diving, UEFA on Thursday opened a new front when they charged Besiktas for allowing a stray cat to hold up a Champions League match. 

Europe's governing body said the Turkish club also face action for fans throwing objects onto the pitch, blocked stairways and insufficient organisation in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

A UEFA spokesman told AFP news agency that the 50th minute appearance of the cat at Vodafone Park comes under "insufficient organisation".

Cat costs Besiktas dear

Referee Michael Oliver stopped play as fans erupted in guffaws around the stadium before the cat obediently pawed its way off the pitch after a minute and play could restart. 

Bayern, who won the last-16 tie 8-1 on aggregate, saw the funny side of the incident.

RECOMMENDED

"I don't know how many cats are at home here in the stadium, but it was a funny moment," Bayern captain Thomas Mueller told German daily Bild.

"It couldn't have been very easy for the stadium staff to hunt the cat down - she was a bit scared. That's why we were happy she managed to jump over the advertising boards."

Case hearing in May

Goalscorer Sandro Wagner added: "I have a dog and I'd have been able to catch him, but I am not so sure about cats."

UEFA will hear the case against Besiktas on May 31.

There are thousands of stray cats in Istanbul and they populate not just the back alleys but public buildings, concert halls and restaurants and are accorded considerable respect.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family