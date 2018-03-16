Seven candidates are lined up to run against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sunday's election, but his primary political opponent will not be on the ballot.

Facing competitors such as a former reality TV star and a director of a fruit farm, Putin is all but guaranteed to win the vote and extend his Kremlin stint to 2024 with a fourth term in office.

The seven candidates

Pavel Grudinin: communist millionaire

Nicknamed the "strawberry king," 57-year-old Pavel Grudinin is the Russian Communist Party's surprise candidate.

Director of a former state fruit farm which he turned into a profitable business, Grudinin is Putin's most popular competitor. Polls show seven percent of Russians are ready to put him in the Kremlin.

He has been vilified in the pro-Kremlin press for his alleged wealth and foreign bank accounts. He has also denounced "constant pressure" from the authorities.

While openly criticising some of the government's policies, Grudinin stops short of personally attacking Putin.

Ksenia Sobchak: reality TV star

Ksenia Sobchak surprised Russians in October by declaring herself a candidate in the vote with the slogans "against them all," and "none of the above."

A former reality TV star, Sobchak took part in Russia's anti-Putin protests in 2011-2012 before becoming a presenter on the independent Dozhd TV channel.

The 36-year-old has made no secret of her close ties to Putin, who worked with her father Anatoly Sobchak when he was mayor of Saint Petersburg in the 1990s.

This has led many to suggest her campaign is a bid to give the polls a veneer of competition and split the opposition vote. Sobchak insists her bid is genuine.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky: populist troublemaker

Vladimir Zhirinovsky is a Russian presidential election regular. The March vote will be the 71-year-old's sixth presidential race.

The leader of the ultra-conservative LDPR party is known for his fiery anti-American, anti-liberal and anti-communist speeches.

He is considered by many observers to be the Kremlin's token opponent and is often described as a clown in Russian political circles.

Though marginalised in recent years, Zhirinovsky continues to deliver nationalistic rants in parliament and regularly appears on Russian television talk shows.

Around five percent of Russians are forecast to vote for him.

Grigory Yavlinsky: veteran liberal

Veteran liberal politician Grigory Yavlinsky is running for the Russian presidency for the third time.

Yavlinsky gained less than 10 percent of the vote in the 1996 and 2000 elections.