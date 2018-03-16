The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey held talks on Syria in Kazakhstan on Friday, almost a month after the Moscow and Tehran-backed regime began pounding an opposition enclave just outside of Damascus.

The dire humanitarian situation in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the Syrian capital, was on the agenda as Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Mohammad Javad Zarif convened in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on Friday.

The other de-escalation zone, Idlib, where the clashes are continuing between the rebels and regime forces, was also on the agenda.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.

Focus on Syria's territorial integrity

Speaking at the outset of the talks Friday, Lavrov said that "millions of Syrians are looking in the direction of Astana" as the three power brokers work towards an end to the conflict. "Turkey, Russia and Iran support territorial integrity of Syria as guarantor countries of peace talks," he added.

The meeting is expected to lay ground for a summit involving the presidents of the three countries in Istanbul on April 4.

The three ministers discussed the latest humanitarian, security and political situation in Syria, including efforts at alleviating the humanitarian situation, fighting international terrorist groups, observance of ceasefire agreements and taking measures to reduce violence on the ground.

A joint press release from the talks underlined the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as agreement on the need to reduce the risk of ethnic and sectarian divide.

The Russian and Iranian officials also underlined that the future of Syria must be secured "without outside political interference."

Any threat from the United States to strike the Syrian capital Damascus would be unacceptable, added Lavrov.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017, backed by the three power brokers, most of which involved delegations from the Syrian regime and opposition.

A deal for four "de-escalation zones" agreed on in Astana last year on May was credited with reducing hostilities between the regime and its opponents in some areas. But the regime and its backers are continuing their assault on eastern Ghouta and Idlib.

'Hell on earth'

Nearly 500,000 people have been killed since Syria's war started in 2011. It has since spiralled into a complex conflict involving multiple world powers.