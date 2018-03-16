The Turkish president approved a draft bill on late Thursday to change election law, paving the way for electoral alliances among political parties in elections.

Lawmakers passed the 26-article bill after a 10-hour session on March 13 as the opposition rejected the bill, saying it would cause problems in future elections.

Tensions turned into a brawl during the discussion in parliament on Tuesday night between the governing AK Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)—who jointly submitted the bill—and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The AK Party holds 316 seats in parliament, the CHP holds 131, the MHP holds 36 and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) holds 50. Members of the HDP, including two co-chairs, were detained over accusations of links having to the PKK.

The PKK is a designated terror group by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The group has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years, causing the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including civilians.

The newly established Good Party (IYI Party) has five MPs in parliament who defected from the MHP and the CHP.

AK Party and MHP co-operation

The two parties have been developing closer ties since the end of the peace process, against which the MHP was harshly opposed.

Following the June 7 elections in 2015, where the HDP passed the vote threshold for the first time in its history, the forming of a coalition was necessary for running the country, and the HDP was on the table. Both the AK Party and the MHP refused any coalitions with the HDP. MHP leader Devlet Bahceli was the first leader to call for a re-election.

Turkey's peace process with the PKK, which the Turkish government calls the "Resolution Process" and which was announced by Erdogan himself in early 2013, collapsed after the elections, when the PKK relaunched its armed campaign against Turkish security forces in July 2015.

These incidents led the MHP to approach the AK Party. In the November re-election of that year, the AK Party gained enough seats to form a government.

After a failed coup attempt by what Ankara has named the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) took place in July 2016, killing at least 250 people, the MHP provided the most support for the AK Party in its fight against FETO. That led the MHP to ally with the AK Party in the 2017 referendum, in which Turkish voters approved a package of constitutional changes, handing more executive powers and keeping more responsible of the president's activities. The change also allowed the president to retain ties to a political party.

A year later, the MHP and the AK Party took their co-operation to a higher level, in an electoral alliance.

But what really is the change for the electoral system that the AK Party and the MHP brought to parliament, and what are the crucial articles that led the discussions?

Electoral alliance

In Turkish political history, different parties supported a single candidate against opponents, just as the CHP and MHP supported Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu against Erdogan in the previous presidential election.

With the electoral change, alliances will have a legal base, with the name of the alliances appearing on the ballot box. They will have one name as their presidential candidate.

The parties must submit an application to form an alliance to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) within seven days after the election calendar is announced.

Threshold rules