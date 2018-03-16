POLITICS
Liverpool face Man City in UEFA Champions League quarter-final
The draw for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
General view of the Champions League trophy. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
March 16, 2018

Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League quarter-final while Juventus play holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will host Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield for the first leg on April 3 or 4.

Juventus will be given a chance to avenge last year's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

The Serie A side, beaten 4-1 in Cardiff last season, will host the first leg in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real teammates will be happy to be playing the second leg of their tie at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Juventus, whose experience proved lethal to English club Tottenham in the last 16.

In the other ties, Barcelona will face AS Roma, bringing back unhappy memories for the Italian side who lost 6-1 on their last visit to Camp Nou, and Sevilla will take on Bayern Munich.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 3 and 4 and the second legs on April 10 and 11.

After another draw, the semi-finals will take place on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2 with this year's final taking place on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
