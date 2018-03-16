Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League quarter-final while Juventus play holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will host Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield for the first leg on April 3 or 4.

Juventus will be given a chance to avenge last year's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

The Serie A side, beaten 4-1 in Cardiff last season, will host the first leg in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real teammates will be happy to be playing the second leg of their tie at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Juventus, whose experience proved lethal to English club Tottenham in the last 16.