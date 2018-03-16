Civilians in northwestern Syria, Afrin, where Turkey's Operation Olive Branch is ongoing, are trying to flee the district's centre despite the terrorist group YPG/PKK's attempts to throw up barriers.

As the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces draw closer to the town's centre, civilians are beginning to flee.

Using civilians as human shields, the YPG/PKK have also dug trenches to prevent civilians from fleeing.

Turkish military on Friday posted a video on its Twitter account showing civilians in Afrin trying to get through the YPG/PKK trenches by filling them with pickaxes and shovels.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military and FSA on Friday cleared the YPG/PKK from nine more villages and three strategic hills in the region.

According to correspondents on the ground, the villages of Miske Fawkani, Miske Tahtani, Shaykh Bilal, Kurdane, and Kucuk Meydan and three strategic hills were cleared of terrorists.

Since the launch of the Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish military and FSA have cleared the YPG/PKK from 257 locations, including 213 villages and 44 strategic mountains and hills.

A total of 3,530 terrorists have been "neutralised" since the start of the operation, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Friday morning.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.