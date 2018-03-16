TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Greek court rejects Turkey's extradition request for eight soldiers
It is the third time Greece has turned down an extradition request for the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to the country after aborting an attempt to overthrow the Turkish government on July 15, 2016.
Greek court rejects Turkey's extradition request for eight soldiers
Two of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by police officers as they leave the appeals court in Athens, Greece, on March 16, 2018. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2018

A Greek appeals court on Friday rejected a Turkish demand for the handover of eight Turkish soldiers having played a direct role in the abortive coup against the Turkish government in 2016.

It was the third extradition request Greek courts have refused, an issue which has further strained relations between the long uneasy NATO allies. The Greek court said it had concerns the eight would not face a fair trial in Turkey.

The group fled to Greece in a helicopter on July 16, 2016, as the coup attempt crumbled in the face of massive popular outcry from civilian demonstrators, who took to the streets in defence of their government. 

An outlawed network led by US-based businessman and congregation leader Fetullah Gulen, dubbed Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), orchestrated the coup attempt. The group was also working to undermine democracy in Turkey by infiltrating Turkish state institutions including the army, the police and judiciary for a number of decades.

In a unanimous decision, the Athens-based Court of Appeal rejected Turkey's extradition request, filed on the basis of eight charges the soldiers face in their country.

RECOMMENDED

Those charges included involvement in the coup, attempted murder, participation in an armed terrorist group, military desertion and theft of military material.

In its verdict, the court said the charges were vague and had introduced no new elements to materially sway earlier verdicts.

"In each case there are valid concerns of an unfair trial, and the risk of facing torture and humiliating behaviour," a court official said, citing the verdict.

The decision can be appealed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa