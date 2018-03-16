North Korea's foreign minister met briefly with Sweden's prime minister on Friday during a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fuelled speculation about a possible meeting in the Scandinavian country between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Sweden is hoping that "we can use our role and also our contacts," but stressed that it is up to the countries concerned to decide "which way we are going." She said,"we value this opportunity to arrange a meeting," though she didn't specify what she meant by that.

Her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, arrived late on Thursday and held a first meeting with Wallstrom. On Friday morning, Ri paid what was thought to be a courtesy call to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at government headquarters

Trump has agreed to meet Kim by May. So far, North Korea has yet to publicly comment on what it hopes to gain from the talks. Sweden has been rumoured as a possible site for the summit between Kim and Trump, though a truce village on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas is seen as more likely.

Joseph Kim has more for TRT World from Seoul.

Ri's visit to Stockholm, where he once served as a diplomat at the North Korean Embassy, has been shrouded in secrecy.

The Swedish foreign ministry said ahead of his visit that talks would focus on "Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," but also would address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula." Wallstrom was expected to hold further talks with Ri on Friday, after which her ministry planned to release a statement.