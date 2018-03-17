London tried to reassure Cairo on Friday that Britain's police were investigating the death of an Egyptian girl, the victim of a mob attack which triggered outrage in her homeland.

Engineering student Mariam Moustafa, 18, was "punched several times", in the street in Nottingham, central England, police said, by a group of "threatening and abusive" women, before being followed onto a bus by the same gang.

Partial footage of the February 20 attack, filmed at the back of the bus, has been circulating on social media.

Moustafa was left in a coma and died of her injuries on Wednesday.

Her death provoked anger in Egypt, notably on social media websites.

People were also angry about the slow response of British media in highlighting the incident.

Cairo's embassy in London said the "deep concern of the Egyptian public is evident" and called for those responsible to be "brought to justice swiftly".

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday that he was "deeply saddened by the death"