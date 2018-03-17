A suicide attacker blew up a bomb-laden vehicle in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding several others, an Afghan official said.

"Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, adding the target of the attack was not clear.

Three civilians were killed and three others wounded in the attack, Danish said.

The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to work.