US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI's No.2 official Andrew McCabe Friday, prompting McCabe to say he is being targeted because he is a crucial witness into whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Sessions, in a statement on Friday, said he felt justified in firing McCabe after the Justice Department's internal watchdog found he leaked information to reporters and misled investigators about his actions.

"The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity and accountability," Sessions said.

But McCabe, who played a crucial role in the bureau's investigations of Hillary Clinton and Russia's interference in the 2016 US election, denied those claims and said he is facing retaliation by the Trump administration.

Associated Press reported that McCabe kept personal memos describing interactions with the president that are similar to the notes compiled by dismissed FBI chief James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.

It was not immediately clear whether any of McCabe's memos have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller, whose criminal investigation is examining Trump campaign ties to Russia

and possible obstruction of justice, or been requested by Mueller.

Interactions

McCabe's memos include details of interactions with the president, among other topics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorised to discuss the notes publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Though the precise contents are unknown, the memos possibly could help substantiate McCabe's assertion that he was unfairly maligned by a White House he says had declared "war" on the FBI and Mueller's investigation. They almost certainly contain, as Comey's memos did, previously undisclosed details about encounters between the Trump administration and FBI.

The disclosure Saturday came hours after Trump called McCabe's firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions "a great day for Democracy" and asserted without elaboration that McCabe knew "all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels off the FBI!"

Statement

Earlier in a lengthy statement, McCabe said he believes he is being politically targeted because he corroborated former FBI Director James Comey's claims that Trump tried to pressure him into killing the Russia probe.

Trump ousted Comey last year and acknowledged in a televised interview that he fired Comey over "this Russia thing."

McCabe's dismissal came two days before his 50th birthday, when he would have been eligible to retire from the Federal Bureau of Investigation with his full pension.

The firing - which comes nine months after Trump fired Comey - puts McCabe's pension in jeopardy.

It also is likely to raise questions about whether McCabe received an overly harsh punishment due to political pressure by the Republican president, who has blasted McCabe on Twitter and called for his ouster.

Comey's firing paved the way for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to tap Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is now leading the investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. Trump has denied there was any collusion.

"I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey," McCabe said in his statement.

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort ... to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally."