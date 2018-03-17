Two women known for anti-Muslim rants at Phoenix-area political events, were arrested on Thursday for breaking into an Arizona Islamic center and making anti-Islamic remarks, police said.

Tahnee Gonzales, 32, and Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51, were arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree burglary after an investigation into theft and vandalism at a Tempe mosque.

Arrests came after the mosque officials pressed charges against the women who also filmed themselves and their children spouting hate speech while removing flyers and pamphlets from the mosque.

In the 20-minute long Facebook Live video, the women along with three children, walked around the property. They approached the gate where there is a "no trespassing" sign and a sign prohibiting firearms.

One of the women is heard asking one of the children to take her gun back to their car. They then walk past the entrance and immediately begin removing posters, brochures and other materials while insulting Islam and Muslims.

Women's tie with white supermacists