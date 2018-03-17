WORLD
3 MIN READ
Air strikes on Syria's eastern Ghouta kill over 30 civilians
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says regime strikes killed over 30 civilians in eastern Ghouta's Zamalka town as people were preparing to flee the enclave.
Air strikes on Syria's eastern Ghouta kill over 30 civilians
A wounded man is carried following an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 2, 2018. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
March 17, 2018

Air strikes on eastern Ghouta killed over 30 civilians on Saturday,  a monitor said, almost a month into a blistering Russia-backed regime assault on the Syrian rebel enclave outside Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 30 people were killed in the strikes on the eastern Ghouta's Zamalka town that hit a group of people who were trying to flee into regime-controlled areas.

"Warplanes targeted civilians in Zamalka town as they prepared to flee" the southern area of the enclave held by the Faylaq al-Rahman rebel group, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

TRT World's correspondent Caitlin McGee reports from Turkish border town of Kilis.

Since mid-February, Syrian regime forces have targeted Damascus' sprawling suburbs with shells, air strikes and, at times, even toxic gas, according to opposition medics.

Regime forces have taken 70 percent of the enclave since then  and last weekend, regime forces divided the enclave into three sectors, isolating the major urban centers and enabling a swift advance. 

The weekslong regime violance has killed more than 1,390 civilians and wounded 5,000 in the enclave, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground.

TRT World's Arabella Munro has more. 

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of civilians flee besieged enclave

The offensive has pushed thousands more to flee their homes into regime-controlled areas.

On Saturday morning, "around 10,000 civilians streamed out of the rebel enclave into regime-held areas", Abdel Rahman said.

Russia's military also said early on Saturday that more than 11,000 people have left  the enclave in the past few hours as regime forces step up the offensive.

Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that some 3,000 people have been leaving every hour Saturday through a regime-run humanitarian corridor monitored by the Russian military.

More than 40,000 civilians have poured out of the enclave since Thursday morning, fleeing bombardment and advancing troops.

Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia