Ireland sealed just their third Grand Slam of all-time with a 24-15 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Some 70 years to the week since they completed their first Slam in the old Five Nations, Ireland had another, having also swept all before them in the 2009 Six Nations.

Ireland's forwards repeatedly forced turnovers against a new-look England pack and they all but had the game wrapped up when they led 21-5 at half-time.

Ireland put themselves in sight of St Patrick's Day glory in the opening 40 minutes thanks to converted tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale to one unconverted try from England's Elliot Daly.

Conor Murray's penalty on the hour-mark nudged Ireland, who kicked off having already won the Six Nations title, further in front at a cold and snowy Twickenham.

Daly scored his second try of the match in the 65th minute and fellow wing Jonny May went over deep into stoppage time but it was not enough to deny Ireland a first win at Twickenham since 2010.

Winning streak

Victory saw Ireland extend their national record-winning streak to 12 Tests -- a sequence that started when they denied deposed champions England a Grand Slam in Dublin last year.

By contrast, this result meant England had lost three Six Nations matches in a row for the first time since 2006.

It was also their first Twickenham defeat under Eddie Jones after a run of 14 straight home wins since the Australian coach took over after their first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup.

It also represented their first Six Nations loss at home since a 19-12 defeat by Wales six years under Stuart Lancaster, Jones' predecessor.

Ireland kicked off having already secured their third Six Nations title in five years under Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt.

By contrast, England came into the game on the back of successive away defeats by Scotland and France, with Jones making 10 changes to his starting XV following last week's 22-16 loss in Paris.