Californian city takes pride in protecting migrants
Santa Ana, a southern city of California state, offers official protection to its undocumented residents.
Nestled in Southern California, not too far from the Mexican border, Santa Ana is a haven of sorts for the migrants. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
March 17, 2018

The US justice department is suing the state of California over its immigration enforcement policy. 

Santa Ana is among those cities of California state that offer official protection to its undocumented residents.

Immigrants make up almost 50 percent of the city's population, and a large part are undocumented.

For many people living in the city of Orange County, avoiding deportation, is a matter of pride.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Santa Ana, California.

SOURCE:TRT World
