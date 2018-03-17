POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Egypt's tourism industry recovers as stability returns
The number of tourists which hit a peak of 15 million a decade ago had plunged due to a series of terror attacks. Now Egypt is once again hoping to attract more visitors crucial to its economy.
Egypt's tourism industry recovers as stability returns
The ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, is one of the many historic sites in Egypt attracting thousands of tourists each year. / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2018

More tourists are visiting Egypt after years of decline in a crucial industry for the country's economy. 

The number of foreign tourists plunged in the past decade as concerns about terrorist attacks grew, most notably after a bombing of a Russian airliner in 2015 that was claimed by Daesh. 

Tourist numbers peaked in 2010 at 14.7 million, but by 2016 they were down to 5.3 million. In the past year visitor numbers passed 8 million.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Joseph Hayat brings us more on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia