More tourists are visiting Egypt after years of decline in a crucial industry for the country's economy.

The number of foreign tourists plunged in the past decade as concerns about terrorist attacks grew, most notably after a bombing of a Russian airliner in 2015 that was claimed by Daesh.

Tourist numbers peaked in 2010 at 14.7 million, but by 2016 they were down to 5.3 million. In the past year visitor numbers passed 8 million.