POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees passing through Turkey decide to stay
The European Commission promises extra funding to compensate Turkey for accommodating more than 3 million Syrian refugees, including those who initially planned to use Turkey as a staging post for onward travel but decided to stay back.
Syrian refugees passing through Turkey decide to stay
Two years ago, Turkey and the European Union signed a deal where Turkey agreed to reduce the flow of refugees setting off across the sea to Europe. As a result the number of people crossing the Aegen Sea to Greece decreased dramatically. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2018

Two years ago, Turkey and the European Union signed a deal whereby Ankara agreed to reduce the flow of refugees setting off across the sea to Europe. 

As a result the number of people crossing the Aegen Sea to Greece decreased dramatically. 

As part of the deal, Europe pledged more than $6 billion in aid to Turkey to help with its refugee crisis, and said that they would work towards granting visa-free travel to Turkish nationals across the Schengen Zone.

Although Turkey says it has kept its side of the bargain, Europe is yet to come to an agreement on visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and the future of the agreement now hangs on the EU doing its part.

RECOMMENDED

On Wednesday, the European Commission promised extra funding to compensate Turkey for accommodating more than 3 million Syrian refugees. 

But many of the refugees who had planned to use Turkey as a staging post have decided to stay back. 

TRT World's Assed Baig reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa