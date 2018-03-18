Dominant Ng On-yee won her third women's world snooker championship in Malta on Saturday, without dropping a frame, and now has her eyes on another crack at the men.

The 27-year-old world number one from Hong Kong swept to a 5-0 win against England's world number four Maria Catalano, who earlier in the day had stunned 11-time world champion Reanne Evans 4-3.

It completed a perfect title defence for the bespectacled Ng who remarkably whitewashed her opponents in all six of her matches in the tournament.

The success sees Ng become only the fifth player to win the title on three or more occasions, she first triumphed in 2015 and she will also extend her world ranking lead after deposing decade-long number one Evans last month.

No expectations

Ng was surprised at the manner of her victory.

"I did not have great expectations coming into the tournament as I was coughing and sick so just tried to play every game, every ball," she told www.womenssnooker.com.