Locals in northwestern Syria's Afrin on Sunday welcomed Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) with open arms.

Turkish forces took complete control of Afrin town centre early Sunday morning as part of the Operation Olive Branch.

Civilians waved to the Turkish and FSA troops and chanted slogans in their support.

Many drove their cars to the town centre where they gathered and honked to celebrate the victory.

Anadolu Agency correspondents in the region saw several buildings and vehicles which had been set ablaze by terrorists.

After taking control, Turkish soldiers and FSA fighters destroyed photos and rags left behind by the PKK-affiliated YPG.

Security forces are searching houses to capture any terrorists who are hiding among civilians.