WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: Russia votes
From the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea across 11 time zones, Russia's electorate went to cast their votes in a presidential election that Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win.
In Pictures: Russia votes
An elderly woman visits a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
March 18, 2018

It is an election that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win. The only question is how many will actually turn up to vote and by what margin he will win.

That margin is expected to be a comfortable margin, but one candidate, Ksenia Sobchak, has drawn some attention.

But while elections are a serious matter, there were those who took the time to have fun while casting their vote.

And much to the horror of neighbouring Ukraine, the election went ahead in the Crimea, almost four years to the day after it was annexed by Russia.

Election authorities said turnout nationwide Sunday was 34.7 percent at noon Moscow time. There are some 111 million voters and the regime is hoping that most of them will cast their ballot. Most of them wore their thick overcoats. Some did not.

RECOMMENDED

Long before the residents of Kaliningrad woke up in the morning, the residents in Vladivostok had cast their votes. Results from the Pacific were expected to come in shortly.

And of course, this whole week President Vladimir Putin has been encouraging the country's voters to cast their ballot.

With snow on the ground and temperatures below freezing, there were some voters who were hungry.

SOURCE:AFP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia