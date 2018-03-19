Vladimir Putin was on Monday confirmed for another six years in power after his landslide victory in Russia's presidential election, but so far only close allies have congratulated him as Moscow's relations with the West disintegrate.

Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, recorded his best election performance with 76.67 percent of the vote, but rejected the possibility of staying in power indefinitely.

The opposition said the results were rigged, reporting ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud as the Kremlin pushed for a high turnout to give greater legitimacy to Putin's historic fourth term.

Putin, who has extended his power until at least 2024 and is already Russia's longest-serving leader since Stalin.

"Listen to me. It seems to me that what you are saying is a bit funny," he told reporters on Sunday night when asked if he saw himself running for president again in 2030.

"What, am I going to sit here until I am 100 years old? No."

The Russian strongman ran against seven other candidates, but his most vocal critic Alexei Navalny was barred from the ballot for legal reasons and the final outcome was never in doubt.

"I see in this [result] the confidence and hope of our people," Putin said in an address to a crowd of supporters on a square next to the Kremlin after exit polls put him on track for a resounding victory.

Turnout was at more than 67 percent as authorities used both the carrot and the stick to boost engagement in the polls.

Selfie competitions, giveaways, food festivals and children's entertainers were laid on at polling stations in a bid to create a festive atmosphere around the election.

But employees of state and private companies reported coming under pressure to vote.

According to central election commission data with 99.8 percent of ballots counted, Putin took 76.67 percent of the vote, well ahead of his nearest competitor Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, who received 11.79 percent.

Ultra-nationalist firebrand Vladimir Zhirinovsky took around 5.66 percent, former reality TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was on 1.67 percent, while veteran liberal politician Grigory Yavlinsky received just over one percent of the vote.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has the latest from Moscow.

'Demand justice'

Navalny – who called on his supporters to boycott the "fake" vote and sent more than 33,000 observers across the country to see how official turnout figures differed from those of monitors – said there had been "unprecedented violations."