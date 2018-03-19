The Turkish Embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen was attacked with Molotov cocktails early on Monday, according to a police official.

Torben Hansen from the Copenhagen police told reporters that the police had noticed the attack while patrolling the area at around 0155GMT (2.55am local time).

Hansen said a number of police officers were sent to the area, adding that the police officer who spotted the incident was focused on extinguishing the fire rather than catching the fleeing attackers.

Hansen said nothing about who the attackers might be, but said nobody got hurt though the building was damaged.