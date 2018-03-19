The EU is currently undergoing a crisis of legitimacy linked to issues such as austerity and immigration.

Seen as a means of boosting growth and prosperity, economic integration has so far taken place on terms that have prevented the development of the necessary ‘fiscal solidarity’ between the ‘weaker’ and the ‘stronger’ parts, thus placing severe strains on the management of crisis situations, and so heightening perceptions — especially among those in the southern countries — that their destinies are in the hands of authorities over which they can exercise little effective control.

Likewise, in the case of immigration: originally seen as a means of connecting the EU with its citizens, the Schengen free-movement principles have had to coexist with policies on asylum that in effect recreate internal borders. This obstructs intra-European solidarity in the management of migration and generates expressions of anti-EU resistance whenever Brussels is called upon to develop cooperative solutions to refugee problems.

Recent election campaigns in Europe have therefore had a distinctly novel element to them in that they featurethe EU’s legitimacy crisis as a particularly salient campaign theme.

Prior to the turn of the century, and especially before the 1990s, European integration had not gone far enough for it really to feature in member states’ domestic election campaigns to any significant degree; now, arguably, it has not gone far enough to prevent it doing so.

So what role did the EU play in the Italian election outcome and how will the outcome affect Italy’s relations with Europe?

Traditionally, Italy had been a country in which markedly pro-EU sentiments had been the rule. Policy makers had seen the demands of European integration as creating what was referred to as an ‘external constraint’ that would help them to achieve reforms that would previously get mired in the potential objections of public opinion and multiple veto players.

The public had seen European integration, with the shift of power away from an inefficient and ineffective political class, as offering the prospect of a new dawn of efficiency in public life.

Sentiments began to change with the introduction of the euro and growing awareness of the restrictions it placed on the government’s room for economic manoeuvre – restrictions exacerbated by the enormous public debt – in attempting to deal with the consequences of years of low growth.

More recently, support for European integration has been dealt a further blow by the role of the refugee crisis in exposing the conflict between Schengen and the ‘Dublin principle’.

Placing responsibility for assessing asylum claims on the government of the first country of arrival (and so enabling other states to reject claims and send migrants back to Italy), ‘Dublin’ has created tensions between the Italian government and the EU over the demand for common EU crisis management.