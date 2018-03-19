The European Union on Monday condemned the poisoning in Britain of a former Russian spy, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described Moscow's claims that it was not responsible for the attack as absurd.

"The lives of many citizens were threatened by this reckless and illegal act," EU foreign ministers said in a statement in Brussels, where they were briefed by Johnson on the latest developments surrounding the March 4 poisoning in Salisbury that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition.

Without explicitly blaming Russia or threatening any repercussions, the ministers called on Russia to "address urgently" British questions over its Novichok nerve agent programme, and they expressed "unqualified solidarity" with Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

TRT World'sSarah Morice explains what's happening.

Johnson told reporters that "Russian denials grow increasingly absurd," with contradictory claims about whether Russia produced Novichok used in the attack.

"What people can see is that this is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation," he said.

European condemnation

Johnson said many EU countries have been victims of "malign Russian behavior" and that Moscow was "not fooling anybody anymore."

May and EU leaders are set to discuss the attack at a summit in Brussels on Thursday night.

The statement came as international chemical weapons experts were due on Monday to take samples of the nerve agent for independent testing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday dismissed the British accusations as "nonsense," but said that Moscow was ready to co-operate with London in the investigation.