ISTANBUL — When Guliz Erginsoy was a young girl, she often pointed at her grandfather, Huseyin Atif Bese’s torso and asked, “where are those scars from?” Bese would answer, “oh, these are bird bites,” and change the conversation.

Bese served as an ordinary soldier for four years on western and eastern fronts of the former Ottoman Empire. Six decades later, as an old man in his 80s, he never spoke about what he had experienced in World War I.

“Most probably he was traumatised,” says Guliz, who's now 62-years-old. “He also didn’t want to affect his son and later on his granddaughter [Guliz].”

Guliz’s most memorable childhood memory with her grandfather is that she often sat on his lap, combing his hair with lemon cologne. In his calm and quiet demeanour, he would let her play with his hair. But there was something in the house that always evoked Guliz’s curiosity. Three leather-coated books stacked in the library Bese had built for his son.

At times Guliz would ask her father if she could have a read of the books. He would let her do so but with utmost delicacy and care. “It was in Ottoman-Turkish. His calligraphy was marvellous, now I understand it, of course. His drawings were marvellous. He was a man of talent and craft.”

In the early 1980s, Bese passed away, leaving behind his memories and experiences drafted in books. With her grandfather gone, Guliz decided to compile the books. She wanted to preserve Bese's brave account of the Great War and share it with her son.

Bese’s account is one of the most authentic memoirs of the war. From an ordinary soldier fighting for the former Ottoman Empire, his narrative is one of the neglected perspectives of World War I. The war has almost always been narrated through Western eyes. A century later, as we observe the 103rd anniversary of the decisive Gallipoli Campaign, Bese’s memoir serves as a terrific work of non-fiction, a testimony to what was happening on the other side of the battleground. The side, which was named as “the sick man of Europe” and largely ignored, demonised, and accused of massacres and a genocide.

After reading through her grandfather’s notes, Guliz came to an understanding that violence during the war existed on all fronts. It was reciprocal, she says, a deadly cycle that affected the citizens of the Ottoman Empire as much as it did the allied forces and their regional supporters.

Her grandfather Bese was born and raised in Anadolu Kavagi. The neighbourhood still exists on the Asian side of modern day Istanbul. Bese’s forefathers had moved there from Istanbul’s Black Sea region at least 500 years ago. A seaside village that is abundant with traces of history, Anadolu Kavagi has always been a key strategic position and a heavily guarded territory.

One day in the beginning of the Great War, Bese and his two friends were sitting in a traditional coffee shop in Anadolu Kavagi. They were restless young men, waiting to be officially deployed to Gallipoli, where allied forces, or Anzacs, were expected to launch a naval war against the Ottoman Empire.

Instead of waiting any further, they decided to join the war. During his time as a soldier on the empire's eastern and western fronts, Bese wrote extensively about his experiences.

“If there is anything I have seen or understood here, it is snow. One and a half or two meters deep,” Bese wrote. “I shiver in cold and am unable to sleep at night. That is what I know. What I have seen is bodies of soldiers lying frozen in the snow. People are so hungry that they have slaughtered a cat and eaten it, or eaten their shoes.”

Guliz still has vivid memories of Bese. Though Bese’s life history binds the family together, Guliz and her father do not talk about the war. Even when she narrates Bese’s story to TRT World she quickly lightens up the moments of melancholy with her bright smile.

Despite facing countless tragedies, she says, Bese had a unique “sense of humour.”

For Guliz, World War I is deeply personal since she was raised as a granddaughter of a man who braved deadly winter spells and hunger and disease for his devotion to his homeland.

The soldiers who fought at the front lines returned home with trauma. They had one reason to be content with, however. And that was the formation of the Turkish Republic, a nation state that emerged out of countless sacrifices, promising its people freedom and dignity. But Guliz believes that because of the lack of diverse accounts in World War I, Turkey has always been misjudged by most of its European neighbours.

“Since Europe is a Christian and we are a Muslim country, we will always be alien to them” Guliz says, referring to Turkey's long-standing bid to join the European Union, which is now at the brink of collapsing.